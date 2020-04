TORONTO -- A Canadian philanthropist has donated $1 million to boost COVID-19 research in Montreal.

Sophie Desmarais, daughter of Canadian financier Paul Desmarais, last week gave $500,000 to Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital to help coronavirus research projects there.

On Thursday, Desmarais announced a donation of $500,000 for the Montreal Heart Institute, which is launching a clinical study to determine whether short-term treatment would reduce the risk of complications and related deaths in people suffering severe symptoms from COVID-19.

The study needs volunteers with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and those interested in taking part are encouraged to speak to their health care professional or call 1-877-536-6837.

“I’m really reaching out to help raise money for the research. I don’t feel empowered by staying home and being confined all this time and seeing people die and seeing that we’re not coming to some sort of solution and it’s frightening,” Desmarais told CTV’s Your Morning, suggesting that she’s also prepared to give more.

“If somebody would donate $500,000 I would match that donation again for the Montreal Heart Institute,” she said.

Demarais also has a charity, the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation, which aims to fight bullying, violence and discrimination among school children.

"Ms Desmarais' commitment toward funding our researchers will change the course of this worldwide pandemic," said Bram Freedman, President and CEO of the JGH Foundation.