Pfizer submits data seeking U.S. approval of COVID vaccine for young kids: Bloomberg
Published Tuesday, February 1, 2022 7:39AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 1, 2022 1:45PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Pfizer Inc on Tuesday began submitting data to federal regulators as part of the process to win U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5, Bloomberg reported.
"It'll be a rolling submission that may ultimately include data to support giving a third dose," Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove tweeted.
Pfizer and partner BioNTech's vaccine is already approved for children in the United States age 5 and older.
