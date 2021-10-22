OTTAWA -- Canada's vaccine advisory committee says it's possible to safely give a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who experienced severe allergic reactions to their first shot.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says there have been cases of severe anaphylactic reactions to mRNA vaccines documented in Canada after their first dose.

Studies show the reaction often is not repeated with the second dose, however, and the second dose was tell tolerated with either no reactions or just mild ones.

The committee encourages people who had an allergic reaction to a mRNA vaccine -- those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna -- to see an allergist before seeking the next dose.

The committee also released new advice about waiting longer for a second dose, suggesting that a longer gap between shots is more effective.

NACI now suggests waiting eight weeks between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and at least eight weeks between shots of AstraZeneca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.