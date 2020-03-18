TORONTO -- People who are currently under self-isolation or quarantine measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic are using sound therapy to help soothe anxieties and fears.

In San Francisco's Bay Area, where close to seven million people were told by city mayor London Breed Tuesday to "shelter in place" to help slow virus’ spread, one man with an accordion took to the street to serenade those stuck in their homes.

Video shows the man walking down empty residential road playing the classic tune from the movie Titanic, "My Heart Will Go On," by Canadian songstress Celine Dion.

In Schertz, Texas, Emmanuel and Maira Mallen hired a mariachi band to play music for shoppers at an H-E-B Plus! supermarket.

"I woke up to my feed full of coronavirus stuff. I just felt it would be an uplift at our loca H-E-B," the couple told local media. "It has been so tense lately. When they started playing, the mood (changed) immediately."

Many examples of public sing-alongs and music-making have popped up across Italy, where national lockdown measures impacting the country's 60 million people have been in place since March 9.