OTTAWA -- As a quiet falls over much of the country, with Canadians asked to stay indoors as much as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Peace Tower carillon performances have also been halted.

The House of Commons has confirmed that Dominion Carillonneur Andrea McCrady—who plays the 53-bell instrument with a keyboard pedal—has put all performances on pause so proper physical distancing protocols can be respected.

Because Centre Block is now a construction zone due to the decade-long renovations, McCrady has to be escorted to the instrument and the elevator to get there is too small for two people to fit safely.

“She is disappointed and looking forward to the day when all is well and then the bells will ring out for all to hear,” House of Commons spokesperson Heather Bradley said in an email.

McCrady had scheduled performances through this week. Each day’s lunchtime performances begin with O Canada and this week’s sets included themed recitals: Thursday’s playlist included several northern-focused songs, while Friday’s performance was to focus on stargazing.