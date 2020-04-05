LONDON, U.K. -- On the fairest day of the year so far, with terrible sickness and death spreading across the British homeland, a voice of trust and experience is about to be heard. A voice that can offer comfort and inspire a sense of purpose, in a way that no other leader can.

The Queen shall speak, and her subjects will solemnly listen.

It’s one of those moments when you desperately want to be one of her subjects. After all, she doesn’t go on television every day; it has to be very important, and very serious. In this case, deadly serious.

Can you imagine how many Americans might wish she was their Queen right now? Take solace Canada, she is the one thing we have that they don’t. She has lived through wars and personal tragedy, through family scandal and now a global pandemic. Perhaps we should all rise.

We know this virus is mostly killing old people. The Queen is old. Her husband is older. They are at risk -- although, self-isolation inside Windsor Castle is not quite like self-isolation inside Oldfield Estate, a complex of tiny council flats just down the street from us.

(In case you’re worried about these old people, Helen Sweeney, who’s an occasional dog walker and full-time neighborhood do-gooder, has organized food deliveries. The local butcher shop has donated turkeys for Easter Sunday.)

The Queen’s words speak directly to somebody like Helen, and the many tens of thousands who are working and sacrificing to get the country through this trauma -- with a royal nudge to those who aren’t doing their part. (I saw a few in the park this morning).

Queen:

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.”

Quite a number of her royal subjects responded this weekend by heading to the parks and sunning themselves, in flagrant violation of the government’s lockdown rules: One walk or run a day -- the rest of the time, stay at home. Not too difficult to understand.

Alas, for all of us -- prisoners of pandemic -- the British Secretary of Health is now threatening to ban outdoor exercise, which would mean no more dog walking in the park. Who cares about the joggers.

“Sunbathing,” he declared on this beautiful Palm Sunday morning, “is against the rules.”

Please people, cover up. Or else, let it rain.

Sad to hear the Mexican company that makes Corona beer is suspending production during the crisis. Brewing was declared a non-essential industry there last week. I can confirm that you can still get a Corona from the Princess of Wales pub around the corner, which offers takeaway. Food too.

Remember how impressed we were by China when it built two huge hospitals to treat coronavirus patients in just 10 days? Well, this week the Boris Johnson government turned a commercial complex in east London into the largest critical-care facility in the world. It was a truly amazing feat -- and tragic when you think about the need for it.

Here’s my question: Was it really necessary to erect a plaque and hold an official unveiling -- with Charles, the Prince of Wales, doing the honors by videolink?

It seemed a little strange to see people standing around looking at TV screens, while keeping two-metres apart. As a famous survivor of COVID-19, the prince clicked in from his self-isolation hideaway in Scotland.

Is there something in the British personality that feels the need to organize a ceremony and congratulate itself at such a moment of enormous suffering? In the presence of royalty no less?

In our house, we’ll cheer when Nightingale Hospital is being dismantled and the last life-saving ventilator is turned off.

There’s only one thing more to say.

God Save the Queen.