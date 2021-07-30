BERLIN -- German beer sales in this year's first half were 2.7 per cent lower than a year earlier, dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring, official data showed Friday.

German-based breweries and distributors sold about 4.2 billion litres of beer from January to June, the Federal Statistical Office said. That figure doesn't include alcohol-free beer or beer imported from outside the European Union.

Domestic sales dropped 4.9 per cent compared with the first half of 2020 to 3.3 billion litres. There were steep drops of 27 per cent and 19.1 per cent respectively in January and February -- compared with the last months before the coronavirus pandemic hit Germany -- but gains after that. Sales were up 12.4 per cent on the year in March and 11.2 per cent in June.

In contrast, first-half exports were higher. There was a 3.5 per cent increase in exports to other EU countries and an 11.9 per cent jump in sales to nations outside the EU.

Regional authorities in Germany started relaxing restrictions on restaurants and bars in the spring. New COVID-19 infections sank to a very low level in early July; they have been creeping higher since but remain much lower than in several other European countries.

German beer sales have been declining for years as a result of health concerns and other factors, but the pandemic caused an unusually sharp drop. The statistics office has said that sales inside Germany dropped 5.5 per cent last year.