TORONTO -- Schools in Prince Edward Island will be closing for two weeks after March Break, the provincial government has announced.

“We will be recommending school and licensed childcare closures in Prince Edward Island,” Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer of health for the province, said in a press conference Sunday.

“Effective March 17, all licensed childcare centres will close until further notice, and all public schools will close for two weeks following March Break.”

She specified that this would be from March 23 to April 6.

The government also announced the closure of provincial ski parks and public information centres run by the province.

The closures were called “preventative measures,” put in place “to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

As of March 15, P.E.I. has one confirmed case of COVID-19.