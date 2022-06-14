Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced the change would come into effect on June 20.
Fortier added that employees currently on administrative leave without pay as a result of the vaccination policy will be contacted by their managers to resume their duties.
The government also expects vaccine requirements put in place by separate agencies, including Crown corporations, will be suspended.
The “Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination for the Core Public Administration including the RCMP” was introduced on Oct. 6, 2021. The Treasury Board started a review six months after the implementation of the guidelines, in accordance with the policy.
According to a government website, 98.5 per cent of the federal public service is fully vaccinated, 0.3 per cent is partially vaccinated, another 0.3 per cent reports being unvaccinated and 0.9 per cent have made accommodation requests.
Accommodations are made on the basis of a medical condition, religion, or another prohibited ground of discrimination as defined under the Canadian Human Rights Act.
At the same time, Ottawa also required federally-regulated transportation employers to impose vaccine mandate among their employees. That included rail, cruise, and airline staff.
No domestic vaccine policy was imposed on truckers, however, cross-border travel restriction did apply starting in January.
The decision caused major backlash among trucking groups and trade associations that argued the rule would add to supply chain hurdles already heightened from the pandemic.
It later inspired the “Freedom Convoy” protests that occupied downtown Ottawa for several weeks and blocked major points of entry.
Fortier was joined by Intergovernmental Affairs Minster Dominic LeBlanc, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. All three ministers reinforced that the government won’t be reluctant to re-impose the mandates should it be necessary from a public health standpoint.
“Today is simply a continuation of a measured, cautious approach that we hope will allow Canadians, as the nice weather comes, as the summer months come, to perhaps be in a different posture, but we're not naive about what might happen in the fall,” said LeBlanc.
“If we get to a different circumstance…we will again not hesitate to take our responsibilities and to put in place a series of measures necessary to protect Canadians.”
More details to come...
