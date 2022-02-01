Ontario and Quebec are each reporting 63 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, one day after the two provinces began relaxing pandemic-related restrictions.

In Ontario, a panel of scientists that advises the government said today that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions will likely rise following this week's reopening.

Speaking to reporters today in Ajax, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said the situation in Ontario hospitals has improved and he plans to move forward with reopening, adding that he will remain cautious.

Ontario reported 3,091 people in hospital Tuesday with COVID-19 and 568 people in intensive care, down from 4,008 hospitalizations and 594 ICU patients a week ago.

In Quebec, where Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation this afternoon, hospitalizations linked to the virus declined by 36 from the day before, to 2,852, and 218 people were in intensive care.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Monday that his province will soon stop requiring that people show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to access businesses such as bars, restaurants and liquor stores, though he did not provide a date.

Moe says the fact that both he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have contracted COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, shows his province's vaccine requirement has "run its course."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.