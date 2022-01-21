The latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant may have reached its peak, with the average daily case count decreasing by 28 per cent compared to the previous week, says Canada’s top public health official. But hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, which lag behind infections, are still climbing.

"ICU numbers are still rising steeply," said Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Theresa Tam.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...