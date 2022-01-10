Staffing issues related to the Omicron variant may be leading to delays at Canada Post.

In a notice released on Friday, the agency warned that the “rapidly changing situation regarding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant” has impacted its staffing and could make it so that some packages do not arrive on time.

“This situation is fluid across the country and customers may experience delays over the next few weeks,” Canada Post said in a statement. “In addition, we may see temporary measures, such as the reduction of hours or short-term closures, at some of our post offices.”

Canada Post said it is maintaining mandatory vaccinations for staff and following all COVID-19 protocols.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, Canada Post did not indicate which regions of Canada are most likely to expect delays or disruptions.