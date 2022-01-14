The Omicron variant has “eclipsed” all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and a “large surge” of new cases is forecast, new modelling shows.

According to data issued on Friday by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), even under the current level of public health measures and societal restrictions, the country is set to see continued rapid acceleration of new infections in the weeks ahead.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that Canada should be bracing to hit up to 3,562,450 cases and up to 32,600 cumulative deaths by the last week of January, though those figures are to some degree uncertain due to reduced access to testing and reporting of COVID-19 infections.

The modelling also shows that severe illness trends are driving up given the current widespread national rates of transmission, and as a result new daily hospital admissions are also forecast to surge in the coming weeks.

As of the last federal modelling update in December, the Delta variant was the dominant strain, however in the weeks following, Omicron has overtaken as the predominant variant in this country, and has exceeded past projections.

The highly transmissible variant has lead to record-setting levels of new infections across the country, seeing more active cases than at any other point in the last two years of this pandemic and leading to ongoing concerns about overwhelming hospital capacity.

Many regions have reverted to virtual schooling for students and have shuttered or greatly reduced capacity at businesses like gyms, theatres, and restaurants as was the case in earlier waves of the pandemic.

While federal officials have sought to encourage Canadians public frustrated, tired and angered by the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned they will likely have to “hunker down” this winter before seeing “a better spring.”