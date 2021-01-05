IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- Nunavut's chief public health officer says first doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 are to be given Wednesday to residents at Iqaluit's elders home.

Elders and front-line health care staff are Nunavut's first priority for the Moderna vaccine, which arrived in the territory last week.

Dr. Michael Patterson says vaccines will be rolled out through focused inoculations and community clinics.

Patterson says nurses will vaccinate elders in care homes, while the public will be able to walk in or make an appointment at community clinics.

Community clinics are to begin Monday and will open first in Arviat, Gjoa Haven, Igloolik and Cambridge Bay.

So far, Nunavut has received 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and expects a second shipment before the end of the month.

Patterson says he expects all eligible Nunavut residents to be vaccinated by the end of March.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the territory where 265 people have recovered from the infection.