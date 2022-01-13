IQALUIT -- Nunavut will lift its lockdown Monday as COVID-19 case counts continue to drop across the territory.

The territory has been under a strict lockdown since Dec. 24, with travel restricted and all workplaces and schools closed.

On Monday, travel restrictions will lift, residents will be allowed to have up to five guests in a household and offices will reopen.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the strict public health measures have helped to control the spread of COVID-19.

Patterson says Nunavut schools will also open on Jan. 24 for in-person learning.

There are 172 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, but the territory has stopped offering lab testing in communities with active cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.