Nunavut rolling out new COVID-19 vaccine to older residents

IQALUIT, Nunavut -

Nunavut says it is rolling out the newly approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The territory is now offering the booster shots to people 70 and older and all residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

It says it will expand eligibility for the vaccine as supply increases.

Residents must have received their primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine at least three months ago to be eligible for the shot.

Earlier this month, Health Canada approved Moderna's Spikevax bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.

It targets both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.