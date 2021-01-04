TORONTO -- Nunavut is reporting no new cases and no active cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Premier Joe Savikataaq tweeted an update Monday morning saying, despite the good news, it is “important to stay vigilant and remember the outbreak isn’t over. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Keep physical distance. Be safe.”

The government of Nunavut website currently states that, out of the total 266 past confirmed cases, only one death has been reported in the territory – with 2,574 people tested so far.

Vaccines began to arrive in Nunavut on December 30, 2020, which Savikataaq confirmed would be given to frontline health workers and elders first, then rolled out to adults in all communities.