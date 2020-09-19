IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- Nunavut is reporting its first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says in a news release there are two cases at the Hope Bay gold mine 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

Patterson says both miners are asymptomatic and were exposed to COVID-19 in their home jurisdictions.

He says the samples tested positive on the GeneXpert device in Rankin Inlet late on September 16 and were confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg on Sunday.

A fly-in worker at the Mary River iron mine on the northern tip of Baffin Island was originally diagnosed positive on June 30, but the initial result was on the low end of the spectrum and a further test in early July came back negative.

The territory says at this time, there is no evidence of transmission within the Hope Bay Mine site.