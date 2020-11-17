Nunavut's cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled overnight, with 34 new cases declared today.

There are now 60 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

A news release from Nunavut's health department says an additional 26 cases have been confirmed in Arviat, a community of about 2,800 in western Nunavut.

Nunavut will enter a territory-wide lockdown tomorrow, with schools and businesses closing for two weeks.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.