TORONTO -- Nunavut issued a territory-wide two-week shutdown Monday following a jump in COVID-19 cases that had health officials worried the infection could spread quickly to other remote communities vulnerable to an outbreak and quickly overwhelm resources.

Eight more cases were reported on Monday, bringing the territory’s total to 26. After managing to avoid a single case since the first infection was identified in Canada in January, Nunavut reported its first COVID-19 patient on Nov. 6. Ten cases were identified on Sunday, which more than doubled the number of infections in the territory within 48 hours. Contact-tracing efforts indicate that it was possible other communities could have also been exposed to the virus.

“Our saving grace is we’ve had time to prepare. More is known about the virus now,” Premier Joe Savikataaq told CTV’s Power Play, adding that people were also now accustomed to the safety and distancing protocols around the coronavirus.

“The problem we have is we have so much overcrowding within Nunavut in all 25 of our communities and that is a problem in terms of whether you can isolate and whether the virus will spread.”

The premier said health workers and the territory’s health resources were able to handle the cases in the three communities so far.

“If it goes into any more communities, then we may need to ask for help in terms of resources and finances, but right now, we’re holding our own,” Savikataaq said.

He reiterated the chief public health officer’s assessment that Nunavut could likely handle three or four communities, but anything more would likely require asking for additional resources from the federal government.

There are currently confirmed cases in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Arviat. There have been no indications of community transmission at Sanikiluaq, but Rankin Inlet has seen a single case turn into four. The cases were all traced back to the hamlet of Arviat, Savikataaq said.

The territory said Sunday that community transmission is believed to be occurring in Arviat, which has a population of just over 2,600, as there is no clear links between the patients to show how they became infected.

So far, those infected are showing symptoms, but everyone is “doing well” and isolating at home, he said on Power Play.

“All the cases have a common denominator that they came from Winnipeg, to the best of our knowledge.”

Travellers entering the territory must complete a 14-day isolation period at one of Nunavut’s isolation hubs in Winnipeg. Everyone infected underwent the mandatory isolation, the premier said, so health officials are investigating how the cases could have entered the territory.

“They will be looking at what broke down. What wasn’t working that the virus was able to come in, even with the people that did do the 14-day isolation,” Savikataaq said.

TERRITORY-WIDE LOCKDOWN

The territory ordered all non-essential services, businesses and organizations to close or switch to a work-from-home model starting Wednesday. Grocery stores, fuel service stations, Canada Post and financial institutions were the only exceptions, chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson said in a news conference earlier Monday.

“We’re taking these steps for at least the next two weeks to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Effective Wednesday and territory wide, all gatherings are restricted to five people.”

Outdoor gatherings of more than five people will no longer be permitted, and indoor gatherings will be restricted to five people in addition to household members, according to details in a press release.

Travel within Nunavut is not restricted, but government officials highly recommend against it. For those entering the territory, a 14-day isolation period was still required.

“Think of it as a circuit breaker chance to reset,” Savikataaq said earlier at a news conference.

“So there’s no misunderstanding -- do not visit. Do not socialize outside your household. And I cannot stress this enough -- stay home.”

Patterson said the shutdown was necessary to control community transmission.

“Through our investigations we have concerns that COVID-19 may spread to additional communities, which is why we are initiating a territory-wide lockdown with restrictions similar to what we saw in March and April," he said, explaining the concern rose from instances where people left a community before the infection was identified. Health officials have been in touch with contacts who may have been exposed.

All schools will close and move to remote learning, and child-care centres will be closed to all but essential workers. Visitation to long-term care centres is on hold as well for at least two weeks unless approved by the public health physician on call, Patterson said.

All health centres will also close except for emergency services. Bars will close and restaurants will only be offering take-out services.

All recreation facilities will be closed and all sporting activities and events are suspended. Personal services, such as hairstylists and masseuses, must close as well.

Patterson said that the government will re-evaluate the effectiveness of the shutdown on Dec. 2 to determine if the new restrictions need to remain in place for longer.

The territory is also now recommending face masks be worn in all public spaces and when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Masks remain mandatory in the Kivalliq region, and Sanikiluaq.

Savikataaq said it was "more important than ever" that residents do their part to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the territory’s communities.

"For the health and safety of all Nunavummiut this is necessary," he said.