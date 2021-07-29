IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- The government of Nunavut says residents of the territory and of Arctic Quebec can now travel freely between both regions as long as they've been in a community for at least 14 days.

The government says people from either region must also be travelling from a community free from COVID-19.

Nunavut has been COVID-free for well over a month, while Nunavik, Quebec's northern region, had its last case in June.

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health says the bubble only applies to people travelling by charter flight or boat, since there are no direct flights between the regions.

Nunavut residents travelling to Nunavik will be tested on arrival, while Nunavik residents travelling to Nunavut will not.

In June, Nunavut announced that anyone who was fully vaccinated could enter the territory without isolating for 14 days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July, 29, 2021.