Nunavut ministers isolating after premier tests positive for COVID-19 during retreat

NAUJUAAT, NUNAVUT -

Nunavut politicians are isolating in Naujaat after the premier tested positive for COVID-19 during a cabinet retreat in the hamlet.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok says he got tested for COVID-19 after feeling mild cold-like system and plans to isolate until he is cleared for travel back to Iqaluit.

None of the ministers and staff taking part in the retreat have tested positive or are experiencing symptoms, but are isolating in their hotel rooms as a precaution.

The premier says anyone else he has been in contact with during the retreat should isolate if they develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

In April, Nunavut lifted all public health restrictions, including mandatory isolation requirements for people who have positive for COVID-19.

A feast scheduled to take place in Naujaat in the evening was been cancelled to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.