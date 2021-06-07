IQALUIT -- Travellers who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be exempt from a 14-day stay in Nunavut's government-run isolation hotels.

Fully vaccinated travellers will be free to travel in and out of the territory without isolating and without a COVID-19 test starting June 14.

Since March of 2020, Nunavut has required all travellers to isolate in a hotel in southern Canada before flying into the territory.

Nunavut's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says current evidence shows fully vaccinated people are less likely to acquire and transmit the virus.

Travellers need to apply for an isolation exemption through the Nunavut government and provide proof of vaccination.

Patterson says vaccinated adults with children who aren't vaccinated will still need to complete 14 days of isolation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.