Nunavut health officials say some restrictions will be lifted in Arviat, more than 110 days after the community went into lock down.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says businesses, workplaces and daycares can reopen, while schools can reopen part-time.

Outdoor gatherings are to be limited to 25 people, while indoor gatherings are to be capped at five people with masks mandatory for everyone outside their homes.

Social gatherings had previously been prohibited.

Patterson says the decision to lift restrictions was made because there is no evidence of COVID-19 circulating uncontrolled in the community.

The community of about 2,800 on the western shore of Hudson Bay is the only place in Nunavut that has active cases of COVID-19, with 23, and it was also the centre of Nunavut's largest outbreak, with 337 of the territory's 381 total cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.