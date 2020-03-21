TORONTO -- Travel to the Northwest Territories is to be banned with “limited exceptions” in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, is preparing to make the order, effective Saturday.

A news release announcing the plan said anyone who does not follow its directions will be subject to penalties including a fine of up to $10,000 and six months imprisonment.

Dr. Kandola will also order those returning to the territory, to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik. (https://www.gov.nt.ca/en/newsroom/news-release-chief-public-health-officer-prepares-order-prohibition-travel-nwt-limited)

This is a breaking news story, more details to follow.