YELLOWKNIFE -- Northwest Territories parents with partially vaccinated children no longer need to self-isolate for COVID-19 when they return from travel.

N.W.T. chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola announced that more testing options are being added to loosen that requirement.

People who travelled outside the territory with an unvaccinated or vaccinated family member were previously required to isolate.

Non-vaccinated travellers returning to the territory still must self-isolate, but they can now reduce that isolation period to eight days with a test on the final day.

Fully vaccinated travellers who work with vulnerable populations or travel to the territory's smaller communities must also get tested for COVID-19 on Day 1 and Day 8.

The N.W.T. government says about 76 per cent of the territory's population age five and older have now had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.