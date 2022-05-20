North Korea is facing a COVID disaster. What does that mean for Kim Jong Un?
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks like he's in big trouble. His country has announced an "explosive" outbreak of COVID-19, reporting more than 2 million cases of what it refers to as "fever" in little more than a week since its first reported case.
In a largely undeveloped and famously isolated country of 25 million, where the vast majority of people are thought to be unvaccinated, it has the potential to be a humanitarian disaster on the sort of scale that would threaten the grip on power of just about any government in the world.
But Pyongyang isn't like any other government. In fact, some experts say that rather than weaken Kim the outbreak could make him more powerful -- by giving him an excuse to tighten his grip.
Kim has at his disposal an extensive propaganda machine and an ability to block outside information that could help him shape the narrative of this crisis in his favor -- much as his predecessors did with the 1990s famine thought to have starved hundreds of thousands of North Koreans to death. Back then, Pyongyang had framed its problems as an "Arduous March" -- and blamed them partly on flooding and partly on American sanctions.
Kim is already showing signs of trying to stage manage this latest crisis. Even before the outbreak was announced, Kim had been warning his officials to prepare for "another, more difficult Arduous March." That appeared to be a reference to severe food shortages that are once again facing the country and have likely been made worse by the very border lockdowns Kim introduced to keep the virus out.
Analysts are also suspicious about the timing of Pyongyang's acknowledgment of the COVID outbreak. Its previous insistence that it had been COVID-free had been a source of widespread skepticism and some suggest its sudden openness about its problems is timed deliberately to coincide with a visit to the region by President Joe Biden, who was due to arrive in South Korea on Thursday evening local time.
"The fact that Kim Jong Un has decided to come out and publicly announce this health crisis is quite telling," said Lina Yoon, a senior Korea researcher at Human Rights Watch. "(It) may have a political element, obviously."
This may not be the only way Kim has of ensuring Pyongyang is top of the agenda when the President meets the South's new leader Yoon Suk Yeol.
Intelligence from Washington suggests Kim is planning either a nuclear test or a launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile to coincide with the visit -- an assessment shared by South Korea, which has prepared plans to respond to potential "provocations" from Pyongyang. That would fit Kim's recent behavior. According to Seoul, on the same day North Korea announced its outbreak, it fired three short-range ballistic missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
The lingering unknown is this: will Kim's problems with Covid distract him from such a show of power, or will it make him more belligerent?
'GRAVEST STATE OF EMERGENCY'
While Pyongyang may be seeking attention, few would suggest it is exaggerating its outbreak. Indeed, until recently its lack of officially reported cases had prompted widespread skepticism.
Its official death toll as of Thursday was 62 deaths, but experts say the real figure could be far higher and is likely to balloon.
State media has reported that samples from some patients showed them to be carrying the Omicron variant, the high transmissibility of which could prove devastating in a population that is not only largely unvaccinated but -- if official accounts are to be believed -- has no natural immunity through prior infections.
North Korea is not known to have imported any coronavirus vaccines -- despite being eligible for the global COVID-19 vaccine sharing program, Covax. Last year, it publicly rejected an offer of nearly three million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines.
On Monday, three North Korean cargo planes flew to China and back, according to a South Korean government official with knowledge of the matter. It's unknown what the planes were carrying, but the rare trip came after China pledged to help North Korea with its COVID outbreak.
"There is no evidence to show that North Korea has access to enough vaccines to protect its population from COVID-19," said Amnesty International's East Asia researcher Boram Jang.
"With the first official news of a COVID-19 outbreak in the country, continuing on this path could cost many lives and would be an unconscionable dereliction of upholding the right to health."
In response, Kim has appeared unusually willing to admit the problems facing his country, declaring the "gravest state of emergency" and ordering all provinces and cities into lockdown.
But whether that will stoke popular anger against him seems unlikely to many experts given Kim's ability to manipulate the state's considerable propaganda machinery -- as long as he can prevent the crisis from directly affecting the country's ruling elites.
"If senior elites start dying en masse -- there are quite a lot of them, and we don't know if they are vaccinated -- if many of them die of it, there may be questions asked about why North Korea didn't vaccinate earlier," said Chad O'Carroll, managing director of the Seoul-based NK News outlet.
Since the outbreak was announced, alongside videos telling people what to do if they exhibit COVID symptoms, state-run TV has devoted large amounts of time to clips of Kim inspecting epidemic command centers and pharmacies -- perhaps designed to show he is in control of the situation.
A TEST OF HEALTHCARE, AND KIM'S LEADERSHIP
Still, Yoon at Human Rights Watch said the very fact Pyongyang was publicly acknowledging the crisis suggested it had "very serious concerns" about the outbreak and the potential for it to spread.
"(North Korea) has an unvaccinated population and chronic malnourishment, and they have no medicines for treating basic symptoms of COVID-19," Yoon said. "North Korea is much more fragile than any other country that we know."
Yoon said North Korea now urgently required foreign aid, particularly vaccines and medicine, and even if it accepts help -- offers have come in from both the South and the World Health Organization -- the vaccination process is likely to be slow because the country lacks the infrastructure to store or transport vaccines.
"It is going to test his leadership, and it is going to create some urgency for very creative storytelling in the North Korean propaganda apparatus," said O'Carroll of NK News.
A priority for Kim's state media will be to explain why strict border lockdowns failed to keep Omicron out. O'Carroll pointed out that not only had those lockdowns failed, but they were a driving factor in the severe food shortages facing the countries as they had prevented deliveries of grain and fertilizer.
One option for Kim would be to stage a very public show of humility.
"We've seen Kim Jong Un crying about the nation's sacrifices (in the past) -- I think this is the type of thing he may do to try dampen outrage," O'Carroll said.
"North Korean citizens have definitely been through a lot," he said. "The first thing he could do is really apologize and take some blame for it."
Meanwhile, if Kim is indeed thinking of a show of force to coincide with Biden's visit he might do well to think about one of his last shows of power.
O'Carroll said the timing of North Korea's outbreak suggested a massive military parade Kim held last month to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of its army had become a "super-spreader event."
Crowds observing the parade were shown on film celebrating without face masks.
"We know that they flew in citizens from across North Korea to attend and celebrate that event," he said. "That's the perfect petri dish for this virus to spread, so I think that parade will go down in history as a very bad idea for North Korea."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?
Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:
Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won't storm steel plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up.
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
Canada
-
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
-
Canada needs a stronger COVID-19 detection system, experts say
Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of wide-scale PCR testing. Since the onset of the Omicron variant, provinces and territories have scaled back access to gold-standard PCR testing, citing the lack of capacity to keep up with demand and the need to free up health-care resources.
-
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
-
Insignia air fryers, ovens recalled due to potential fire hazard
A product recall has been issued for some Insignia brand air fryers and air fryer ovens over concerns that the units can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.
-
Montrealer who died in Haiti plane crash lost son in Christmas Ferris wheel accident
A Montrealer is among the five victims of a deadly plane crash in Haiti, according to Quebec Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Western officials say Putin could take Donbas
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Western officials say Ukraine will need economic and military support for months to come as the war grinds into a long conflict.
-
U.K. lawmakers OK probe into PM Boris Johnson's alleged lies
British lawmakers have ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic.
-
Macron vs. Le Pen: The French presidential election runoff explained
France's presidential election will be a rematch of the 2017 contest, when the far right's Marine Le Pen faced off against political newcomer Emmanuel Macron. Macron won that race by nearly two votes to one.
-
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
Israel's air force and Palestinian militants traded fire across the Gaza frontier early Thursday as clashes erupted again at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, worsening an escalation that has been eerily similar to the lead-up to last year's Israel-Gaza war.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
-
Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
Israel has seen the deadliest string of attacks in years. Its troops have launched arrest raids deep inside the occupied West Bank, triggering gunbattles. Clashes have broken out at a major site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims and rockets have been fired from Gaza. Here's a look at how we got here.
Politics
-
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Health
-
U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens
U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children.
-
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
-
Women with long-haul COVID-19 have more symptoms than men, study finds
A new study has found that women who suffer from long-COVID typically experience more symptoms than their male counterparts.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday, taking aim at his alcohol and drug use as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
-
CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch
CNN's brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch.
-
Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself
With more than 100 films, the 58-year-old Nicolas Cage has long been one of the most particular tastes in movies. Yet by being 'an amateur surrealist,' as he refers to himself, Cage has emerged as one of Hollywood's most widely loved stars.
Business
-
Is Elon buying Twitter? Musk says he's set with US$46.5B in financing
Elon Musk says he has lined up US$46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the social media platform's board to negotiate a sale deal.
-
CMHC expects home sales and price growth to remain elevated, but ease from highs
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it expects home sales and the pace of price growth for them will remain elevated this year, but ease from their highs of 2021.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading as base metals sector falls
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
-
Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Embiid hits dagger in OT, Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams part of bid to buy Chelsea
The crowded field to buy Chelsea now features 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.
-
Retirement looms for Fury in homecoming fight against Whyte
So much comes out of Tyson Fury's mouth during fight week that it's hard to know which aspects to gloss over and what to take seriously from one of boxing's most colourful and controversial characters.
Autos
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.