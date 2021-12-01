OTTAWA -- Federal officials have not yet decided when the new on-arrival COVID-19 testing requirements for all air travellers coming from outside of Canada will come into effect, or whether the policy will be expanded to include those coming in from the United States.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that while talks have begun with provinces over the newly-announced Omicron-prompted travel measures, no decisions have been made yet as to whether the policy will fold in American travellers, but the government is ready to if required.

“Depending on the changing situation, depending on the conditions in the U.S… It’s still very fluid but if circumstances change we will change our decision,” he said.

On Tuesday the federal government announced that international travellers will soon be tested at the airport when they land in Canada, on top of the existing pre-departure test requirement, but didn’t put a date on when these new rules would come into effect.

Those who are vaccinated will have to isolate until they get a negative result, and those who are unvaccinated will continue to have to isolate for the full 14 days and test on day one and day eight of their quarantine.

Heading into a caucus meeting Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in French that the government was aiming to implement the policy soon as it’s possible, given the ramping up of testing capacity needed at all airports currently accepting international travellers. He suggested it could be within the days or week to come.

While Council of Canadian Airports has praised the speed of the decision, chairman Daniel-Robert Gooch is raising concerns over the feasibility of testing nearly everyone who is arriving from abroad given the current rates of travel happening.

“The only operationally-feasible way to test 100 per cent of international arriving travellers — from all countries except the U.S. — is to provide off-site tests, such as those that travellers can take at their home or other point of self-isolation,” he said in a statement. “We urge the Government of Canada to work with Canada’s airports and air carriers in the coming hours to ensure these measures, which haven’t been seen in detail, are operationally feasible.”

Asked whether staff at airports will be able to handle the widespread new testing order given the coming holiday travel season, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the government will “spare no expense.”

“We’ll make sure that our airports, our frontline officers can handle the volume,” Mendicino said.