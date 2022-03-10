An infectious disease expert believes Ontario is removing masking requirements too soon and says the lack of widespread testing means it's difficult to judge population immunity levels throughout the province.

"We have no idea," Colin Furness, an expert in infectious disease epidemiology from the University of Toronto, told CTV National News on Wednesday. "We cannot model what's going to happen next."

Furness warned that governments will need to double down on other methods of COVID-19 mitigation if they decide to lift mask mandates.

"We're simply talking about pulling masks off, and that's just not the smart way to do it."

