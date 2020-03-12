All NHL clubs have been advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings amid efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The NHL says it will have an announcement later today about the future of its season.

The move came after the NBA suspended its schedule last night following the revelation a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks said yesterday they would play upcoming home games behind closed doors and without fans after state and local officials instituted bans on large gatherings of people.

There are 10 games on tonight's NHL schedule, including in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary.

The NHL, NBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer restricted access to locker-rooms earlier this week, including barring media, amid fears of spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, the Swiss hockey league announced today it has ended the season in the top two divisions before the playoffs. The decision comes less than two months before Switzerland is due to host the men's world championships in Zurich and Lausanne.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020