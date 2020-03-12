The NHL has suspended the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

League commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement in a statement Thursday afternoon following a conference call with the board of governors.

The move to "pause" the NHL schedule came after the NBA announced the same measure Wednesday night following the revelation a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," the statement read. "However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus -- and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point -- it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

The NHL advised all its clubs earlier in the day not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings amid efforts to contain the outbreak.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks said Wednesday they would play upcoming home dates behind closed doors and without fans after state and local officials instituted bans on large gatherings of people.

There were 10 games on Thursday's NHL schedule, including matchups in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary.

"We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions -- including by self-quarantine, where appropriate," Bettman's statement read. "Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.

"Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy."

If the NHL is eventually forced to go a step further and cancel the 2019-20 season and playoffs, it would mark the third time in its history the Stanley Cup hasn't been awarded.

The Spanish flu forced the cancellation of the 1919 Cup final, while the entire 2004-05 campaign was lost to a lockout.

The NHL, NBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer restricted access to locker rooms earlier this week, including barring media, amid fears of spreading the virus.

Players and coaches instead spoke with reporters in adjacent media centres before and after games.

Sports leagues and tours around the world have either cancelled or postponed games and events as the coronavirus spreads. MLS suspended its season earlier Thursday.

The Swiss hockey league announced it has ended the season in the top two divisions before the playoffs. The decision comes less than two months before Switzerland is due to host the men's world championships in Zurich and Lausanne.

Most people diagnosed with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of those who contract the virus recover. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the risk to the general population is low.

But for some, including those 65 years of age and over, those with compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions, the illness can be much more severe. Among the Canadians diagnosed with the illness, so far fewer than 15 per cent have required hospitalization.

The situation has changed drastically in North America in recent days.

Speaking at the NHL general managers meetings last week in Boca Raton, Fla., Bettman said the league was closely monitoring the situation.

"We're aware of what's happening in other places in the world and we understand that things may evolve or change," Bettman said on March 4. "We also understand that we're going to have to react to it in a professional and timely and sensible basis.

"But I don't think as we sit here today, people should get too far ahead of themselves."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.