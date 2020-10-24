ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting another travel-related case of COVID-19.

Health authorities say the new case involves a man from eastern Newfoundland in his 50s who had returned home after working in Alberta.

The provincial government has also issued a warning to people who had travelled aboard an Air Canada flight from Toronto to St. John's on Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Community Services says those aboard Flight 690 should call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

As for the latest person to test positive for the virus, health officials say he remains in isolation, as required by provincial law.

As of Saturday, the province had 10 active cases of COVID-19, though 275 have recovered.