TORONTO -- Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded its first death related to COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Community Services confirmed to NTV News on Monday that the province had its first death in the novel coronavirus pandemic. The department didn’t immediately provide any other information about the patient.

On March 14, Newfoundland and Labrador recorded its first presumptive case of COVID-19. There were 135 confirmed cases in the province as of Monday morning.