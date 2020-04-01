OTTAWA -- As April begins, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold what’s become a daily address on the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government’s response plan.

Into a new month, and after Toronto cancelled all major events through to the end of June, Trudeau could also face questions about what the latest federal projections are for how long the public health measures like physical distancing and border closures will be in effect.

Trudeau has faced several questions about the time it’ll take before Canada comes out the other side of the pandemic, and his response has consistently been some version of “weeks or months.” Though, many of the financial assistance measures being implemented are slated to be in effect into the summer.

Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, and Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng will —a day later than initially billed— provide an update on the costs of the expanded wage subsidy for Canadian businesses, after the details were still being worked out.

On Monday, Trudeau announced that any Canadian businesses whose revenue has decreased by 30 per cent or more due to the pandemic will be eligible for a 75 per cent wage subsidy, regardless of the number of employees they have. This announcement was a major increase to the initial 10 per cent wage subsidy for small- and medium-sized businesses, announced the week prior.

Aimed at helping keep employees on staff, the emergency wage subsidy is being back-dated to March 15 and will be on the first $58,700 earned, meaning up to $847 a week per employee.

The government continues to indicate more financial assistance will come to Canadians and impacted sectors as the shutdown of many aspects of society continues, to try to flatten the curve of the virus, meaning the price tag will continue to grow.