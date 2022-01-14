Federal health officials will be providing an updated picture on the Canada-wide trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic today.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will be releasing the latest national modelling, which projects how many new cases Canada should be bracing for in the coming weeks given the current rate of transmission. Tam will also likely speak to what further measures may be necessary to tamp down the Omicron variant’s spread.

As of the last federal modelling update in December, the Delta variant was the dominant strain, however in the weeks following, Omicron has overtaken as the predominant variant in this country.

The highly transmissible variant has lead to record-setting levels of new infections across the country, seeing more active cases than at any other point in the last two years of this pandemic and leading to ongoing concerns about overwhelming hospital capacity.

Many regions have reverted to virtual schooling for students and have shuttered or greatly reduced capacity at businesses like gyms, theatres, and restaurants as was the case in earlier waves of the pandemic.

While federal officials have sought to encourage Canadians public frustrated, tired and angered by the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned they will likely have to “hunker down” this winter before seeing “a better spring.”

The modelling update will be given at 11 a.m. EST, CTVNews.ca will be carrying the press conference live.