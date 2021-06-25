OTTAWA -- Newly released national modelling indicates that there is a “sustained national decline” in COVID-19 spread across the country, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said is a “quite encouraging” sign that the pandemic’s trajectory is improving.

In his COVID-19 update from Rideau Cottage on Friday, the prime minister offered the topline summary of Canada’s continued slow march towards the end of the pandemic, presented by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

“Over the past 15 months these models have not always produced good news, but because people have been getting vaccinated, because people have been staying home and following public rules, the current situation is quite encouraging,” Trudeau said in French.

Friday’s modelling showed that the “Rt” or effective reproduction number has remained out of an epidemic growth pattern since mid-April, and that Canada is set to continue to see a drop in new cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths over the next two months.

“If we keep the momentum going, if we’re careful, and if we get vaccinated, the number of cases will continue to go down and that means we can continue to move forward carefully with the reopening,” Trudeau said.

However, Tam’s latest figures come with a caveat: the threat of the Delta variant continues to pose a real risk and so “sustained control efforts” will be needed in order to avoid a fall or winter resurgence, if vaccination rates don’t improve.

The modelling shows that if the Delta variant becomes the predominant strain, Canada could once again risk exceeding hospitalization capacity as the variant is 50 per cent more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19, and results in more severe infections.

Delta poses more of a threat to those not fully vaccinated, Tam said Friday, noting that vaccinating a many young people as possible will help fend off further spread.

Overall, the data shows that COVID-19 vaccines are proving to be “highly protective” as there has been a “low percentage of cases reported following vaccination.”

This improved outlook follows May’s modelling, which showed that while some provinces were still battling the latest resurgence of the virus, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be on the decline across Canada with the rates of new daily cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths dropping considerably from where the country was a month prior.

The caution from Tam at the time was that while the combination of restrictions across Canada and the growing number of vaccinations was proving to be “highly effective” in limiting the spread, more progress was needed on vaccinations before restrictions could be eased, or the country could face a fourth wave.

The vaccination rates in Canada continue to improve, and to this effect, the government unveiled Friday a new online “risk assessment tool” individuals can use to determine what they can safely do, depending on vaccination status.

With Canada’s June and July vaccine deliveries confirmed—seeing enough doses arriving in the coming weeks to fully vaccinate all who are eligible—provinces and territories are pushing up appointments for many and gradual reopening plans continue to progress.

“You need a second dose to stay safe. It's not something you can do half way. Just like by now everybody knows the mask that goes over your nose and mouth, we all have to get that second shot once we've gotten our first,” Trudeau said Friday.

To date more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada. As of Friday, 75 per cent of the eligible population has received their first shot and 27 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

There are currently just over 9,000 active COVID-19 cases across the country. To date a total of more than 1.3 million infections have been reported, and there have been more than 26,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Friday’s modelling indicated that, as of July 4, Canada could see between 36,000 and 44,000 new cases, and approximately 280 more deaths.

