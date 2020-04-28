OTTAWA -- The latest national COVID-19 modelling shows —as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said— that the public health measures Canadians are taking are working and “in many parts of the country, the curve has flattened.”

Federal health officials released updated national projections on the severity and scope of COVID-19 in Canada that detail the current overall best- and worst-case pandemic scenarios in this country.

In the short term, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada is on track to hit between 53,196 cases and 66, 835 cases and between 3,277 and 3,883 deaths by this time next week.

Overall, case spread has levelled off in several provinces, though cases in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta are driving the current epidemic growth, Tam said. Compared to other countries, Canada’s epidemic growth has been slower, with the current number of new cases doubling every 16 days.

“Based on the best data available, this is an updated picture of where we think we are right now, where we think things will go from here,” Trudeau said in advance of the briefing.

Despite saying that the curve is flattening, a goal the entire country has been working towards, Trudeau said “we’re not out of the woods yet” with this public health emergency.

“How many new cases there are, how many losses we have to mourn, whether our hospitals can continue to cope, it all depends on us,” Trudeau said.

The new projections on the respiratory virus’ spread and potential death toll come just over two weeks after the first round of federal modelling released by Health Canada that estimated that, under the current public health measures, up to 44,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the months ahead, though the range of deaths depend on the level of containment efforts.

Over the last few weeks, data continues to indicate that some provinces appear to be in their peaks or potentially even coming down the other side of their curve with few to no new cases being uncovered in some regions.

Tuesday’s briefing showed that there is currently no community transmission in Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories, or in the Yukon, while Nunavut has yet to report a single COVID-19 case.

REOPENING GUIDELINES COMING 'SHORTLY'

With some provinces beginning to plan and execute their gradual loosening of restrictions, the updated national picture of the pandemic may help further inform the national guidelines Trudeau is working on with the premiers.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said those shared principles on restarting the economy will be released “shortly.”

“Let me be clear: these are not the specific measures when you can go back to work or school, when you can see your neighbours or extended family, or friends. This framework will lay out the things that need to happen before taking any next steps. Restarting our economy will be gradual and careful, and will be guided by science,” Trudeau said.

Noting some of the terms of reopening to expect, Trudeau said that controlling transmission will be key and there must be enough capacity to test and trace. He said to also expect a system where if someone around you tests positive, you will be notified quickly so you can isolate.

As well, certain workplaces will need additional protective equipment, and stronger restrictions will have to remain around vulnerable populations like those in long-term care homes.

Also on the docket today, Trudeau is scheduled to attend the first virtual meeting of the all-party special committee on COVID-19.

“Despite the challenges of this pandemic, our democratic institutions are innovating and finding ways to keep serving people,” Trudeau said.

As of Tuesday morning there are 49,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,766 people have died from the novel coronavirus to date.