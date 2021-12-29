WHITEHORSE -- The latest count of COVID-19 cases in Yukon shows 27 new cases since Christmas Eve, a jump of 20 cases, but the total of active infections remains unchanged at 49.

The territory has released data covering the period from Friday to Wednesday.

It shows 1,695 cases of the virus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic and there have been no new fatalities since Dec. 2 when a 14th death was reported.

A news release from the Yukon government says nearly 25,500 tests for COVID-19 have been done on just over 17,000 patients across the territory, producing almost 16,000 negative results.

Those numbers do not include private testing and the statement says 102 results were pending.

Eighty-eight per cent of adults 18 and older have received two doses of a vaccine, while 78 per cent of children 12 through 17 have been double vaccinated.

The territory says 48 per cent of youngsters aged five to 11 have had a first dose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2021.