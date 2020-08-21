TORONTO -- Improving access to family medicine is crucial when navigating the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, according to Dr. Ann Collins, incoming Canadian Medical Association (CMA) president.

Despite the fast-growing number of doctors in Canada, nearly 4.8 million Canadians say they don’t have access to a regular doctor -- with the highest rates reported in Quebec, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, according to figures from Statistics Canada.

Collins, who retired from her full-time family practice in Fredericton, N.B. to head the CMA, says advocating for patient access will be a main focus moving into her new role.

“That’s a really great concern to me having just left a family practice,” Collins told CTV’s Your Morning Friday.

“That’s one of our main pillars that we will be looking to have effective change on in the future. It’s a huge issue for Canadians.”

Collins notes that physicians face a tough crossroads at this point in the pandemic.

Doctors across the country are asking for guidance from public health officials as their offices prepare for the potential onslaught of cold and flu season during what is expected to be another wave of coronavirus infections.

Part of the concern is over protocol and process, but also access to care for patients should family practices and clinics need to close because of an outbreak.

“Concern is really around care for our patients being able to not have too much of a disruption,” Collins previously told CTV News.

At the same time, Collins recognizes that young physicians leaving medical school want a different model of health care that involves smaller, team-based practices to prevent burnout.

“We know that young physicians are looking for a different style of life, that goes along with another pillar in our mandate… how to support physician’s health and wellness, and the same time, provide great care and access to Canadians,” she said.

But growing concern remains for communities who have limited access to family care, including the town of Portapique, N.S. which will lose its sole family doctor on Sept. 30, adding dozens more patients to the list of over 45,000 Nova Scotians waiting for a family doctor.​