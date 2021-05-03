OTTAWA -- The national vaccine panel providing advice on how to prioritize the use of COVID-19 vaccines says that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be offered to Canadians aged 30 and older, similar to its latest guidance around the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, the vaccine is currently not cleared to be distributed in Canada.

Health Canada announced late Friday that it was holding the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that landed in Canada last week for further review after learning that an ingredient in the vaccine was produced at a problem-plagued vaccine manufacturing facility in the U.S.

Health Canada said what while the final Janssen vaccines were manufactured at a different site located outside of the U.S., it needed to review the doses to ensure they meet quality standards before they are administered, something provinces were gearing up to do this week.

Should the doses be cleared for use, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said Monday that adults aged 30 and older should be prioritized to receive them but did not get any more specific about key demographics that may be better suited to be given a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

NACI issues guidance on the use of vaccines, but provinces and territories do not have to follow its recommendations.

Health Canada first authorized the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in adults 18 years of age and older, on March 5.

It’s been suggested that the addition of Johnson & Johnson vaccine into Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine toolkit could help expand the kinds of sites where shots can be given, as vials stay stable if unopened for up to 12 hours and can be kept for three hours at room temperature once the seal has been punctured.

In clinical trials involving approximately 43,000 participants, this vaccine was shown to be 66 per cent effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, two weeks after vaccination.

As with other vaccines, common side effects such as muscle pain, fever, and chills, and have been reported after receiving this vaccine. However, after concerns were raised about blood clots, similar to those seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine, Health Canada updated its label to include the “very rare” side effect. The agency said at the time that the benefits of the vaccine still outweighed the risks.

In total, Canada has a deal with Johnson & Johnson for 10 million doses. The federal government has said all 10 million shots should arrive by the end of September, but beyond the first shipment the government has not said when the next batch is set to land.

More coming.