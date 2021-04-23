OTTAWA -- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is dropping the age of eligibility it is recommending for those who should receive the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone 30 years of age and older.

“At this time, and based on current evidence, NACI recommends that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be offered to individuals 30 years of age and older, without contraindications, if the individual does not wish to wait for an mRNA vaccine, and the benefits outweigh the risks,” said NACI vice-chair Dr. Shelley Deeks.

NACI’s updated advice about the usage of the two-dose viral vector vaccine is an update to NACI’s guidance in March recommending that the vaccine only be used in adults 55 years of age and older, despite Health Canada having authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in Canadians aged 18 and over.

NACI was set to release the updated advice based on the latest evidence on Tuesday, but postponed its announcement “in order to further validate its data analysis.” On Friday, Deeks said that the panel opted to postpone after receiving new provincial data that looked at new disease risks in hot spots and variants, not due to any new safety concerns.

