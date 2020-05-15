TORONTO -- Nando’s is closing 21 of its Canadian restaurants after the COVID-19 pandemic “exacerbated” existing financial difficulties.

“Like virtually all restaurants across the nation, Nando’s Canada has experienced a sharp decline in sales during the COVID-19 crisis,” the company said in a statement Friday.

“Regrettably, Nando’s has made the difficult decision to consolidate its Canadian business, to lay a solid foundation for the future. Over the next few weeks, Nando’s Canada will move to permanently close 21 of its corporate owned-and-operated restaurants.”

Twenty-seven other locations — including 14 franchises — in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario will remain open. The 21 unnamed corporate owned-and-operated spots “have not been commercially viable for some time,” the company said.

Nando’s Canada will attempt to move employees to other locations.

“While we do not take any store closing lightly, we must ensure that Nando’s can continue to provide meaningful work and reliable hours for our staff during this crisis and beyond, and to continue to feed the communities we love,” the company said.