TORONTO -- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued new COVID-19 vaccination guidance on Friday for those who have been infected with the virus, stressing the important benefits of being up to date with their vaccines.

Individuals who were infected before starting or completing their first two doses should get their next dose eight weeks after symptoms began or after testing positive if they were asymptomatic, NACI says. Those who were infected after receiving their first two doses can get a booster shot three months after the onset of symptoms or after testing positive, as long as it is at least six months after their second shot.

“There are many benefits of being fully up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines across all eligible age groups,” said Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.