TORONTO -- Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends pausing administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to those under the age of 55.

Several provinces have already announced plans in line with this expected recommendation. Prince Edward Island was first out of the gate Monday morning, saying it will no longer give the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone between the ages of 18 and 29.

Manitoba and Quebec announced later in the day that they were halting vaccinations using AstraZeneca doses for anyone under the age of 55.

It is not clear why changes are being made to the guidance around AstraZeneca's vaccine at this time. Canada and many other countries had halted the use of the vaccine in seniors at the beginning of March, but rescinded that guidance two weeks later.

Earlier this month, several European countries suspended distribution of the vaccine over concerns related to blood clots, but the European Medicines Agency has since said the vaccine is safe.

Sweden and Finland have suspended distribution of the vaccine to those under the age of 65. While in Spain, it is only administered to those between the ages of 18 and 65. In Denmark, health officials have extended their suspension of the vaccine until at least April 18.

In a statement, Health Canada said there have been no reports of blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine in this country, but noted that cases have been reported in Europe and it is now requiring “additional terms and conditions on the authorizations of the AstraZeneca and Verity Pharmaceuticals/Serum Institute of India vaccines.”

“These will include a requirement that the manufacturers conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context,” Health Canada said in the statement. “This information will support the ongoing evaluation of these rare blood clotting events, and allow Health Canada to determine if there are specific groups of people​ who may be at higher risk.”

Health Canada added that its previous guidance on the vaccine still stands and it is working with international partners to evaluate the data.

Canada is expecting to receive 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday from the United States, which has not yet authorized it for emergency use. The shipment will represent the first doses to come from the United States.

Another 500,000 doses that were delivered from the Serum Institute of India have already been distributed.

Last week, AstraZeneca reported their vaccine was 76 per cent effective in preventing symptoms and 100 per cent effective against serious infections that result in hospitalization.