TORONTO -- Canadians appear to feel confident in the government’s ability to acquire and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when one is made available, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

Seven in 10 survey respondents told Nanos Research that they are confident (31 per cent) or somewhat confident (43 per cent) that the government has a plan that will keep as many Canadians as possible safe.

Just over two in 10 are not confident (12 per cent) or somewhat not confident (10 per cent). Four per cent said they were unsure.

Respondents living in the Prairies had lower confidence in the government’s ability to access and share vaccines, at around 62 per cent, while those in Quebec and Atlantic Canada were most confident, at around 79 per cent.

Dozens of vaccine candidates are being tested around the world for their effectiveness against the coronavirus.

According to CTVNews.ca's vaccine tracker, at least seven vaccines have made it to the third phase of testing, which means they have triggered an immune response in humans and testing is now underway on a larger group of subjects to determine if the vaccine candidate is actually able to stop the virus from infecting humans.

METHODOLOGY

These observations are based on an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,039 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2020 as part of an omnibus survey. The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.