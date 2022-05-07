More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Chart every case of COVID-19 in each province and territory across the country

COVID-19 cases charted across Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

Vaccine Tracker

Track the number of people in Canada and around the world who have received vaccinations

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, a key Russian war objective.

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • Fake marina with fake water steals show at Miami Grand Prix

    Formula One pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don't worry. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all.

    Spectators watch from dry-docked yachts sitting on a painted surface simulating water during the second practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

  • Chelsea being sold for US$3B to LA Dodgers owners, investors

    Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club over the war in Ukraine.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social