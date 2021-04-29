Indigenous Services Canada says there are currently 723 active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations across the country.

In addition, an outbreak of the virus in Nunavut has resulted in 61 active cases in Iqaluit, Kinngait and Rankin Inlet.

There is also one active case in Nunavik, Que.

As of April 27, more than 366,000 vaccine doses have been administered in 661 First Nations, Inuit and Northern communities.

That accounts for over 59 per cent of adults living in First Nations and over 72 per cent of adults living in the territories who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of the Canadian military also continue to assist vaccination teams in a number of on-reserve Indigenous communities.