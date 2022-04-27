Moderna to file for approval of COVID-19 shot for very young kids by end of April

Moderna plans to submit an application to the U.S. health regulator for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids between the ages of six months to five years by end of the month, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Omicron variant was predominant during Moderna's pediatric trial, and the drugmaker said two doses were around 38 per cent effective in preventing infections in two to five-year-olds and 44 per cent effective for children aged six months to under two years.

Last week, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech said a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine produced significant protection against the Omicron variant in healthy children from ages five to 11.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and those aged five through 11 who are immunocompromised.