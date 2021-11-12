Moderna COVID-19 vaccine authorized for booster shot: Heath Canada
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 11:49AM EST Last Updated Friday, November 12, 2021 11:49AM EST
Share:
TORONTO -- Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by Health Canada as a booster shot for adults aged 18 and over, the agency said on Friday.
The news comes days after Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine was approved as a booster as well for those over the age of 18, though third doses were already being given to high-risk groups across the country.
Health Canada said the Spikevax vaccine booster shot met all safety, efficacy and quality requirements, following an independent review.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
RELATED IMAGES