TORONTO -- Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by Health Canada as a booster shot for adults aged 18 and over, the agency said on Friday.

The news comes days after Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine was approved as a booster as well for those over the age of 18, though third doses were already being given to high-risk groups across the country.

Health Canada said the Spikevax vaccine booster shot met all safety, efficacy and quality requirements, following an independent review.

More details to come.